What the Tech? ‘Glide’ the Robotic Guide Dog

What the Tech? Robotic Guide Dog

(ABC 6 News) – This statistic is surprising: There are some 10 million people who are blind yet there are only 10,000 seeing-eye dogs in service. What’s more, about 98% of people who are blind do not use

either a dog or a walking cane.

That leaves the vast majority of people with vision difficulties no way to get to work, do a job, or

even leave their home.

Navigating the world can be incredibly challenging for the visually impaired. While guide dogs

and canes are helpful, they’re not always accessible or practical for everyone. That’s where

Glide comes in.

Glide is a revolutionary new device from the company “Glidance” that acts as a motorized guide

for the blind.

“Glide is a two wheel device that is connected to the ground,” explained Luke Ross

Buckberrough at the Glide booth at CES. “Using a camera in addition to several technologies in

the autonomous driving sector. The user pushes the device forward and the camera sees the

environment in front of itself and actually reacts in real-time and adapts to the environment

physically steering the wheels as the user is walking forward.”

Glide made its public debut earlier his month at CES in Las Vegas.

The device has a round unit and wheels on the ground. On multiple demonstrations, as we

walked through the crowded hallways, Glide’s wheels steered us around people as they

approached.

When it guided Buckberrough toward me while I stood still, Glide stopped and would not go

forward. When Buckberrough backed up, the Glide wheels turned away from me and guided

him past where I was standing.

How Glide Works

The technology behind Glide is impressive. The cameras constantly scan the surroundings,

identifying obstacles like tables, chairs, and people. When an obstacle is detected, Glide

automatically steers the wheels to avoid a collision. It also alerts the user to curbs and steps

through speakers and haptic feedback. It can also connect to earbuds for instructions.

“The camera will identify them, notify me “stairs ahead’. When I get a little closer it will tell me if

they’re going up or down. and give me the option to pick which side I want to approach the stairs

on,” said Buckberrough.

Benefits of Glide

Glide offers several advantages over traditional mobility aids for the blind.

First, it’s more affordable than a guide dog.

Second, it requires no special care or training.

Third, it’s always available and ready to go.

Connects to Google Maps or Apple Maps to lead the user to their final destination.

The Inventor’s Story

Glide was invented by Amos Miller, a former Microsoft developer who lost his sight as a young

adult. Miller understands the challenges of navigating the world without sight and wants to

create a solution that is both effective and accessible.

“A lot of blind people are simply not confident getting out and about because they’re not

comfortable using the cane or the guide dog,” Miller explained. “What we need is something

physically connected to the ground and guides them. Something as familiar as holding on to

someone’s arm.”

The Future of Glide

Glide is still in development, but it has the potential to change the lives of millions of visually

impaired people. The device is expected to be released to the public later this year, and it could

become a game-changer for those who need assistance with mobility.

Glidance is accepting pre-orders now on its website. The cost is $1,500 with a $30/mo premium

subscription.

glidance.io