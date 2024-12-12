What the Tech? Gift Ideas for Dad

(ABC 6 News) – Dads and gadgets go together like peanut butter and jelly. So, when it comes to holiday

shopping, we dads are pretty easy to please. If you’re looking for the perfect tech gift for the dad

who “almost” has everything, here are a few ideas to get you started.

LG StanByMe: This 27-inch touchscreen TV is a showstopper. It’s wireless, portable (it comes in a suitcase with wheels!), and has a battery life of about 3 hours. It’s perfect for dads who love to watch TV or movies on the go.

This 27-inch touchscreen TV is a showstopper. It’s wireless, portable (it comes in a suitcase with wheels!), and has a battery life of about 3 hours. It’s perfect for dads who love to watch TV or movies on the go. Retro Turntable: Turntables are making a comeback, and they’re a great gift for dads who love music. Look for one with a built-in preamp and Bluetooth for easy setup. And don’t forget to pick up some vinyl records to go with it!

Turntables are making a comeback, and they’re a great gift for dads who love music. Look for one with a built-in preamp and Bluetooth for easy setup. And don’t forget to pick up some vinyl records to go with it! Meater+ Pro: This smart meat thermometer is a must-have for dads who love to grill. It connects to a smartphone app and provides real-time temperature updates and cooking recommendations.

This smart meat thermometer is a must-have for dads who love to grill. It connects to a smartphone app and provides real-time temperature updates and cooking recommendations. DJI Osmo Mobile: This gimbal is perfect for dads who love to shoot videos with their smartphones. It helps to stabilize the phone for smooth, professional-looking footage.

This gimbal is perfect for dads who love to shoot videos with their smartphones. It helps to stabilize the phone for smooth, professional-looking footage. Bluetooth Speaker: A good Bluetooth speaker is always a welcome gift. It’s perfect for listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks while working, relaxing, or entertaining. If he only has one Bluetooth speaker, believe me he can use another one to keep from moving it from room to room.

These are just a few ideas to get you started. With so many great tech gadgets on the market,

you’re sure to find the perfect gift for the dad in your life. Happy shopping!