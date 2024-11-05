What the Tech? Facebook TMI

(ABC 6 News) – Halloween might be over, but there’s still something spooky lurking online: your Facebook data. If you’ve been on the platform for a while, you’ve likely shared more than you realize. It’s time to

face the scary truth about how much Facebook knows about you.

Remember that post from years ago? That comment you left on a friend’s photo? That random

search you did out of curiosity? Facebook does. By accessing your Activity Log in Account

Settings, you can take a trip down memory lane and see just how much information Facebook

has stored about you. It can be a bit overwhelming, and you might even find things you’ve

forgotten. While you can delete some of this data, it’s important to remember that it remains on

Meta’s servers unless you permanently delete your account.

The End of Facial Recognition (For Now)

Remember that creepy feature that could recognize your face in photos and tag you, even if you

weren’t friends with the person who posted it? Thankfully, Facebook deactivated this facial

recognition tool a while ago. However, they haven’t ruled out bringing it back in the future.

Take Control of Your Privacy

While you’re digging through your settings, it’s a good idea to do a Privacy Checkup. This can

help you control who sees your posts, what information apps can access, and more.

Download Your Data: A Digital Safety Net

Here’s a pro tip: download your Facebook information. If your account ever gets hacked or you

lose access, you can use this data to start a new profile and recover your photos and memories.

Facebook, like other social media platforms, offers a way to connect with friends and family,

share experiences, and stay informed. However, it’s crucial to be mindful of the information you

share. Remember, what you post online can have a lasting impact. By understanding your

privacy settings and taking control of your data, you can enjoy the benefits of social media

without sacrificing your privacy.

So, the next time you’re scrolling through your Facebook feed, remember: there’s more to the

platform than meets the eye. Stay vigilant, protect your privacy, and have a happy (and safe)

online experience.