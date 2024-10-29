What the Tech? ‘Death Clock’ App

(ABC 6 News) – Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than pondering our own mortality? Kidding, mostly.

There’s a new app called “Death Clock” causing quite a stir. It claims to predict your death date.

And it isn’t some spooky gimmick.

“Death Clock” takes life seriously. It uses AI and scientific data to make an educated guess on

the exact day of your final curtain.

The app asks lots of basic questions. How old are you? Questions about blood pressure,

glucose levels, how often you go to the doctor, how often are you around close friends, alcohol

consumption, and exercise.

Your answers are compared to answers and life-spans of thousands of others who’ve answered

similar questions in health and scientific surveys.

If you’re thinking “Why would I want to know that?” well, the app doesn’t just leave you with its

grim prediction. For example, 30 minutes of cardio adds nearly a year to your clock. Reducing

alcohol adds more time. Reducing stress, yep, more sand in the hourglass.

A hauntingly serious countdown shows how many days you have left with your current lifestyle

and another shows how healthy habits affect your number of days.

It’s a free app for the grim predictions. A premium subscription keeps track of your progress and

how it’s affecting your lifespan.

It’s available for iPhone and Android devices.