What the Tech? Coolest Father’s Day Gadgets

(ABC 6 News) – Over the past year, I’ve come across hundreds of tech gadgets. Many of them are really cool, but only a few are worthy of being the perfect Father’s Day gift. Dads like “cool” and unwrapping

one of these gadgets will make his dad, and maybe his year.

Here’s a roundup of my top picks for just about any dad.

Top Tech Gifts for Dad

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: These aren’t your ordinary sunglasses. They come with built-in

earbuds and a camera, offering surprisingly good sound quality for music and calls. The

camera is perfect for capturing spontaneous moments without having to fumble for a

phone. Plus, they have AI that can accurately identify what you’re looking at. A definite

upgrade from a standard pair of Ray-Bans.

Dwarf Astronomy Camera: If your dad has always been fascinated by the stars, this

camera is a dream come true. It captures stunning images of nebulas, planets, and even

solar eclipses, all for under $500. The Dwarf camera locks onto objects, rotates while

taking multiple photos, and then layers them for a fantastic final result. It’s also great for

birdwatching!

Turntable: For the dad who loves his old records. Vinyl records are in again and even if

dad doesn’t have a vast library of albums he can new and vintage records of his favorite

artists.

Tabletop Robot Bartender: For dads who entertain, the Bartesian and Bartesian Duet

will be the talk of his next get-together. He simply fills bottles with his favorite alcohol and

inserts a pod containing all ofthe bitters, simple syrups, and other flavorings. The

Bartesian then mixes the favorite cocktail. There are pods for just about any cocktail

including Old Fashion, Margarita, Daiquiri, Long Island Iced-Tea and more. An added

benefit is since the pods contain no alcohol they can be ordered from Amazon and other

online retailers. And who doesn’t want a robot that can make drinks?

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: Perfect for dads who love music on the go. Speakers

by Bose, Anker, and JBL offer speakers of all price ranges.

Portable Battery: Ideal for camping trips or as a backup power source at home. Many

brands are offering portable batteries of all sizes that can power televisions,

refrigerators, lights, and all of his other gadgets. Brands to look for: GoalZero, EcoFlow,

and Jackery.

Star Wars Storm Trooper Helmet: These just look cool on his desk or shelf. It holds an

Amazon Echo device to not only complete the look, but whenever he asks for “Alexa”,

the Storm Trooper’s eyes light up.

The best Father’s Day gift is one he’ll use all year and these gifts are sure to impress any

tech-loving dad.