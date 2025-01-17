What the Tech? Comma Self-Driving Car Software

What the Tech? Comma Self-Driving Cars

(ABC 6 News) – Self-driving cars are no longer a futuristic concept; they’re on the roads today. One might have passed you on the way to work. But what if you don’t want to buy a brand-new car to experience

this technology? The Comma 3X device and Openpilot software offer a solution, turning your

existing car into a self-driving vehicle.

How Does it Work?

The Comma 3X connects to your car’s safety features, such as lane assistance and adaptive

cruise control. It uses cameras to monitor the road and the driver, and the Openpilot software

takes control of the car’s steering, acceleration, and braking.

“It’ll never jerk the wheel,” said Comma’s Adeeb Shihadeh at CES 2025. “The system is best at,

you get on the highway click the engage button on your steering wheel and you sit back and you

watch it.”

Users have uploaded dozens of videos to YouTube of Comma and Openpilot on their commutes

and on long drives on the interstate.

“You can let the system just run on the highway for hours without intervention,” Shihadeh said.

“We have experimental mode with red lights, stop signs. We have a lot of users driving around

with that. They drive in the city and they’re really happy with that.”

Comma’s “chill mode” is best for anyone not quite ready for a device to take over all of the

driving.

How safe is it? Shihadeh says he believes it’s actually safer than a human behind the wheel

making all of the decisions.

“We have lots of data that shows that driving with open pilot does change the driver a bit and

you end up being a more attentive driver. And it’s really interesting because you don’t know

when you’re distracted. It’ll beep and say, ‘hey, look at the road and it keeps escalating from

there,” he said.

The Comma device can be installed easily by users and there are many helpful videos and

instructions available on YouTube. There are also active communities of Openpilot drivers on

Reddit and Discord.

Features and Benefits

Lane Keeping: The system helps keep your car centered in its lane, reducing the risk of drifting.

The system helps keep your car centered in its lane, reducing the risk of drifting. Adaptive Cruise Control: Maintains a safe following distance from the car ahead, adjusting speed as needed.

Maintains a safe following distance from the car ahead, adjusting speed as needed. Driver Monitoring: A camera inside the car ensures the driver stays attentive. If the driver’s eyes wander, the system issues a warning and can even slow the car down.

A camera inside the car ensures the driver stays attentive. If the driver’s eyes wander, the system issues a warning and can even slow the car down. User-Friendly: The device is easy to install and use, and the software is regularly updated with new features and improvements.

The device is easy to install and use, and the software is regularly updated with new features and improvements. Affordability: At $1,000, it’s a more affordable option than buying a new self-driving car.

Safety and Reliability

Comma boasts that users have logged over 100 million miles with Openpilot, and the software

is constantly being refined. The driver monitoring system helps ensure safety by keeping the

driver engaged. However, it’s important to remember that the driver is still responsible for the car

and must be ready to take control at any time.

Openpilot works with over 275 car models. You can check the Comma website to see if your car

is compatible.

www.comma.ai