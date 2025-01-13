What the Tech? CES Eureka Park: The Epicenter of Innovation

(ABC 6 News) – CES isn’t just about flashy cars and the latest TVs. The real excitement is at Eureka Park, a

haven for startups and inventors showcasing groundbreaking ideas.

Eureka Park is where it all starts. Filled with entrepreneurs, startups, and universities, it’s a

breeding ground for innovation. Many products are in their infancy, with only a concept or idea.

One example is a quick dishwasher designed for small apartments and single people,

showcasing the focus on solving everyday problems. The product doesn’t even have a name at

this point.

Big Players and Big Money

Major companies like Samsung, LG, and Hyundai are present, looking to invest in promising

ideas. Startups are also seeking feedback and seed money. It’s a dynamic environment where

innovation and investment converge.

One standout product is Jennie, a robotic support animal designed for seniors with dementia.

Developed by Tombot, Jennie is incredibly realistic, responding to voices and touch just like a

real puppy. The company actively seeks investors to bring Jennie to market, highlighting the

financial demands of innovative products.

Eureka Park showcases a wide range of inventions, from snowboard video game controls to VR

exercise equipment and even a waterless toilet. The potential for investment is real. Last year,

Augmental secured $4 million in seed capital for its tongue-controlled mousepad, the MouthPad,

designed for people with mobility issues.

For many companies, CES is just the beginning. They’ll return home with valuable feedback,

meet with potential investors, and hopefully launch their products next year.

Eureka Park offers a glimpse into the future, where innovation and investment collide. It’s a

testament to the power of ideas and the potential of technology to change our lives.

CES said there were over 1,400 startups in Eureka Park alone.