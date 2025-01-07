What the Tech? CES Day One Recap

(ABC 6 News) – As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 kicks off in Las Vegas, it’s clear that artificial

intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword—it’s becoming an integral part of our daily lives in

ways we might not have imagined. From smart glasses to health-monitoring mirrors and

AI-powered baby cribs, the future is here, and it’s more intelligent than ever.

The Mirror That Knows You Better Than You Know Yourself

One of the most intriguing innovations at CES is the Health Face mirror. This isn’t your average

reflective surface; it’s a sophisticated AI-powered health monitor. By capturing 30 images of your

face per second, it can display not just your reflection, but also vital health metrics.

Jerry Chang, a representative for the product, explains, “What it’s doing right now is taking 30

pictures of your face per second.” The mirror can show your heart rate, oxygen level, blood

pressure, and respiration rate. But it doesn’t stop there—the AI goes further, analyzing this

data to estimate your cardiovascular age, stress level, and even your sleep quality.”

Smart Glasses: Your Personal AI Assistant

Smart glasses are making a big splash at CES this year. These aren’t just for looking cool;

they’re packed with AI capabilities that transform how we interact with technology. Imagine

shopping for teeth whitening strips or watching a movie on a virtual big screen, all through your

glasses.

One standout feature is real-time translation. As one exhibitor explains, “I can talk to a foreigner

and it will act like a translator and you can understand a foreign language without even knowing

it.” This technology has the potential to break down language barriers in ways we’ve only

dreamed of before.”

AI in the Nursery: The Smart Baby Crib

Perhaps one of the most heartwarming applications of AI at CES is in baby care. An AI-powered

baby crib and monitor not only allows parents to keep an eye on their sleeping child but can also

rock the baby back to sleep if they cry.

“We have sensors that can measure the heart rate, the breath rate, and we generate a general

health report for the parents to better care for their baby,” says a representative. This technology

could revolutionize how parents monitor their child’s sleep patterns and overall health, providing

valuable data that can be shared with pediatricians.”

As we wrap up day one of CES 2025, it’s clear that AI is no longer confined to our smartphones

and computers. It’s in our glasses, our mirrors, and even our baby cribs. These innovations

promise to make our lives easier, healthier, and more connected than ever before. The future of

AI is here, and it’s more personal and integrated into our daily lives than we ever imagined.