What the Tech? CES Day 2: Unveiling the Future of Smart Home Tech

What the Tech? CES Day Two Recap

(ABC 6 News) – Day 2 of CES 2025 was a whirlwind of innovation, with the show floor brimming with

mind-blowing tech inventions that push the boundaries of what we thought possible. From a

salt-flavor enhancing spoon to a flying car nearing commercial availability, the future is now.

Smart Home Tech Takes Center Stage

One of the key trends at CES this year is the continued evolution of smart home technology.

Companies are showcasing devices that take convenience and automation to a whole new

level.

Roborock’s Saros Z70 robot vacuum, for instance, now comes equipped with an arm. This

innovative feature allows the vacuum to pick up and put away small items like towels and socks,

eliminating one of the most common frustrations of robot vacuum ownership.

Another improvement with the Saros Z70, is the ability to better detect cables and electrical

cords and navigate around them.

Robot lawnmowers are also getting smarter. The latest models can handle steep inclines and

use advanced sensors to avoid obstacles and people, ensuring a safe and efficient lawn

mowing experience.

Pet Tech and Outdoor Innovation

Pet owners will be delighted by the Pawport smart doggie door. This innovative product allows

dogs to open the door using smart collars, giving them freedom while allowing owners to control

access and set curfews remotely.

For outdoor cooking enthusiasts, the Brisk It pellet grill offers a convenient way to cook delicious

meals. With pre-loaded recipes and remote control functionality, you can fire up the grill and

monitor your food from anywhere. The grill even has a “keep warm” mode to prevent

overcooking.

Health and Wellness Tech

Health-conscious individuals will appreciate the Electric Salt Fork. This ingenious device uses

electrodes to simulate the taste of salt, making it ideal for people on low-sodium diets who still

want to enjoy flavorful food.

Flying Cars Become a Reality

While flying cars have long been a staple of science fiction, they are now becoming a reality.

Pinnacle’s flying car, which was showcased at CES last year, has garnered significant interest

and is set to begin deliveries later this year.

The Future is Here

CES 2023 is an annual showcase of the incredible pace of technological advancement. The

inventions on display this year offer a glimpse into a future where our homes, cars, and even our

eating habits are transformed by technology. As these innovations become commercially

available, they have the potential to revolutionize our lives and reshape our world.