What the Tech? CES 2025: The Future of Tech is Now

What the Tech? CES Day 4

(ABC 6 News) – CES has always been a glimpse into the future, and this year’s event truly showed that we’re living in a tech-centric world. From robots that can follow you around to holographic windshields,

the innovations on display were mind-boggling.

Samsung showcased their Frame TVs in a unique way, transforming their booth into an art

gallery where beautiful works of art were displayed on over a dozen screens. The impressive

picture quality and sleek design highlighted how technology can seamlessly blend into our living

spaces.

Holograms, once a staple of science fiction, are now a reality. Attendees were transported from

a green screen to various locations around the world, showcasing the potential of this

technology for communication, entertainment, and beyond.

Gaming has also leveled up with the B-haptic suit. This AR gaming suit allows players to feel

every punch, shot, and crash, making the experience more immersive than ever.

Even earbuds have evolved. Shokz earbuds now send sound through the bones in your head

and through the air, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music

or podcasts.

Hyundai Mobis and BMW are revolutionizing the driving experience. Hyundai Mobis introduced

a holographic windshield that allows passengers to watch movies while the driver focuses on

the road. BMW’s panoramic iDrive display projects 3D images onto the windshield and provides

haptic feedback on the steering wheel.

These are just a few of the incredible innovations showcased at CES 2025. While some of these

products are still prototypes, it’s clear that technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace.

From smart homes to self-driving cars, the future is here, and it’s more exciting than ever.