What the Tech? Calling 911 From Someone Else’s Phone
(ABC 6 News) – Imagine being out in public and coming across someone who needs immediate medical help. You don’t know them. You don’t know if they’ve had a heart attack, stroke, or something else.
Your first instinct is to pull out your phone and call 9-1-1.
That will certainly help, but there’s a better way to call 9-1-1 for someone else. It’s best to call
from their phone. And you can, even if their phone is locked with a passcode.
If they have an iPhone, just swipe up on the screen to reveal a phone keypad. You won’t be able
to call anyone else but you can dial 9-1-1.
If you swipe up again and tap “emergency” at the bottom of the screen you’ll have an option to
see their “medical ID”. Tapping it should show the person’s name, medications they take, and
their emergency contacts.
If they’re wearing an Apple Watch it’s probably unlocked. Even if it isn’t press and hold the
bottom button. Swipe to make an SOS call which dials 9-1-1 and sends a message to their
emergency contacts saying you’ve called for help and shows your precise location.
This works if they’ve set up Emergency contacts. If you haven’t done this, you should. Open the
Health app on an iPhone and tap your picture at the top right. Fill in as much as you think is
necessary, especially any medication information that would be important in an emergency. Add
your emergency contacts and phone numbers.
Make sure “Show when locked” and “share during emergency call” are turned on.
On Android devices, swipe up on the screen. Tap Emergency call to see their name, call 9-1-1
and view their medical information and emergency contacts. Android phone owners should
enter that information. be aware this could be different depending on which Android device you
have.
If you have young kids, teach them how to do it. take an old phone, it doesn’t matter if it’s
connected to a phone plan or not. Plug it into a charger, connect it to WiFi and teach them how
to use it. It could be the only way they can call for help if they can’t unlock mom or dad’s phone.
It could save someone’s life.