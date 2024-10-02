What the Tech? Calling 911 From Someone Else's Phone

(ABC 6 News) – Imagine being out in public and coming across someone who needs immediate medical help. You don’t know them. You don’t know if they’ve had a heart attack, stroke, or something else.

Your first instinct is to pull out your phone and call 9-1-1.

That will certainly help, but there’s a better way to call 9-1-1 for someone else. It’s best to call

from their phone. And you can, even if their phone is locked with a passcode.

If they have an iPhone, just swipe up on the screen to reveal a phone keypad. You won’t be able

to call anyone else but you can dial 9-1-1.

If you swipe up again and tap “emergency” at the bottom of the screen you’ll have an option to

see their “medical ID”. Tapping it should show the person’s name, medications they take, and

their emergency contacts.

If they’re wearing an Apple Watch it’s probably unlocked. Even if it isn’t press and hold the

bottom button. Swipe to make an SOS call which dials 9-1-1 and sends a message to their

emergency contacts saying you’ve called for help and shows your precise location.

This works if they’ve set up Emergency contacts. If you haven’t done this, you should. Open the

Health app on an iPhone and tap your picture at the top right. Fill in as much as you think is

necessary, especially any medication information that would be important in an emergency. Add

your emergency contacts and phone numbers.

Make sure “Show when locked” and “share during emergency call” are turned on.

On Android devices, swipe up on the screen. Tap Emergency call to see their name, call 9-1-1

and view their medical information and emergency contacts. Android phone owners should

enter that information. be aware this could be different depending on which Android device you

have.

If you have young kids, teach them how to do it. take an old phone, it doesn’t matter if it’s

connected to a phone plan or not. Plug it into a charger, connect it to WiFi and teach them how

to use it. It could be the only way they can call for help if they can’t unlock mom or dad’s phone.

It could save someone’s life.