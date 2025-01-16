What the Tech? Bold Text: The Secret to Easy Reading

(ABC 6 News) – Do you ever find yourself struggling to read text on your smartphone? Maybe you’ve forgotten your glasses, or you’re in a situation where fishing them out of your bag is impractical. While

increasing the text size is an option, it can make the screen look cluttered and require excessive

scrolling. But there’s a better way!

Instead of increasing the text size, try making the text bold. This simple tweak can make a world

of difference in readability. Here’s how to do it:

Go to Settings > Display & Brightness. Below the option to change text size, you’ll find “Bold Text.” Toggle it on. On most Android devices: Look for the bold option in settings under Display.

Once you’ve enabled bold text, you’ll notice that text messages, emails, social media posts, and

other content become much easier to read, even in small font sizes. This is especially helpful in

bright sunlight when glare can make the screen hard to see.

Why Bold Text is Better Than Large Text

While large text can be helpful for people with severe vision impairments, bold text offers

several advantages for everyday use:

Bold text doesn’t take up as much screen space as large text, so you ca see more content at once. More Discreet: Let’s face it, large text can be a dead giveaway that you’re having trouble seeing. Bold text is a more subtle solution.

Let’s face it, large text can be a dead giveaway that you’re having trouble seeing. Bold text is a more subtle solution. Easier on the Eyes: Bold text is simply easier to read, even if you have perfect vision.

So next time you’re squinting at your phone, give bold text a try. You might be surprised at how much of a difference it makes!