What the Tech? Best iOS 18 Features
(ABC 6 News) – After months of beta testing, iOS 18 is finally here for iPhone owners. Well, not all iPhone users, just those with an iPhone Xs through the latest iPhone 15 and 16.
Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 18, brings many exciting new features and
improvements to iPhones. Here are some of the best additions you’ll want to check out:
Customizable Home Screen
One of the most noticeable changes is the ability to truly personalize your Home Screen. You
can now:
- Arrange app icons and widgets anywhere on the screen, not just in a rigid grid
- Tint app icons to complement your wallpaper
- Resize app icons for a streamlined look
This level of customization allows you to create a Home Screen that perfectly fits your style and
needs. Of course, Android phones have had these features for many years. It’s about time
Apple gave its users the ability to customize their screens.
Enhanced Privacy and Security
iOS 18 introduces new ways to protect your sensitive apps and data.
- Lock apps with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. Just tap the app you want to protect and choose “Use Face ID”.
- Hide apps in a locked “Hidden” folder.
- Information from locked apps won’t appear in searches or notifications.
These features give you more control over who can access certain apps on your device.
RCS messaging
The most long-awaited feature (for your Android friends) allows iPhone users to text photos or
videos in full format. Up until iOS 18 Android users receiving photos and videos from iPhones
would only get poor-quality, blurry images that didn’t fit the screen.
iOS 18 now uses RCS, or Rich Communication Services to send messages to non-iMessaging
phones.
Revamped Photos App
The Photos app has received a major overhaul.
- New unified single view with a photo grid at the top
- Library organized by themes like Recent Days, People & Pets, and Trips
- Ability to pin important collections for quick access
- Option to filter out unwanted content like screenshots
- iOS 18 will create movies or videos of trips or people. Just tap “movie” on the screen. iOS 18 adds transitions and camera movements and will add music from your library. You can share the videos with friends and social media.
These changes make it easier than ever to find and enjoy your memories.
Improved Messaging
iMessage gets some welcome upgrades in iOS 18
- Schedule messages to send later
- React to messages with any emoji or sticker
- Apply text formatting (bold, italic, underline) and animated effects
Redesigned Control Center
Control Center is now more flexible and powerful
- Create multiple Control Centers for different purposes
- Organize controls into groups (favorites, media, home, etc.)
- Access controls from third-party apps
New Passwords App
Apple introduces a dedicated Passwords app, making it easier to manage and sync your
passwords across devices. This modern take on password management offers enhanced
security and convenience.
You can also use the Passwords app to quickly create a QR code so someone visiting doesn’t
need to type in the password. They just open the camera app to be logged in on your WiFi
automatically.
Tap to Cash
Apple Cash transactions are now even simpler. Just bring two compatible iPhones together to
transfer funds, secured by Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. Both phones need to be running
iOS 18.
Notice I didn’t mention Apple Intelligence which got most of the attention during Apple’s
September event. That’s a story for another day.
While some AI features are still on the horizon, iOS 18 brings a wealth of improvements that
make your iPhone more personal, capable, and secure than ever before. Update your device
and start exploring these exciting new features today