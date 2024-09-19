What the Tech? Best iOS 18 Features

(ABC 6 News) – After months of beta testing, iOS 18 is finally here for iPhone owners. Well, not all iPhone users, just those with an iPhone Xs through the latest iPhone 15 and 16.

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 18, brings many exciting new features and

improvements to iPhones. Here are some of the best additions you’ll want to check out:

Customizable Home Screen

One of the most noticeable changes is the ability to truly personalize your Home Screen. You

can now:

Arrange app icons and widgets anywhere on the screen, not just in a rigid grid

Tint app icons to complement your wallpaper

Resize app icons for a streamlined look

This level of customization allows you to create a Home Screen that perfectly fits your style and

needs. Of course, Android phones have had these features for many years. It’s about time

Apple gave its users the ability to customize their screens.

Enhanced Privacy and Security

iOS 18 introduces new ways to protect your sensitive apps and data.

Lock apps with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. Just tap the app you want to protect and choose “Use Face ID”.

Hide apps in a locked “Hidden” folder.

Information from locked apps won’t appear in searches or notifications.

These features give you more control over who can access certain apps on your device.

RCS messaging

The most long-awaited feature (for your Android friends) allows iPhone users to text photos or

videos in full format. Up until iOS 18 Android users receiving photos and videos from iPhones

would only get poor-quality, blurry images that didn’t fit the screen.

iOS 18 now uses RCS, or Rich Communication Services to send messages to non-iMessaging

phones.

Revamped Photos App

The Photos app has received a major overhaul.

New unified single view with a photo grid at the top

Library organized by themes like Recent Days, People & Pets, and Trips

Ability to pin important collections for quick access

Option to filter out unwanted content like screenshots

iOS 18 will create movies or videos of trips or people. Just tap “movie” on the screen. iOS 18 adds transitions and camera movements and will add music from your library. You can share the videos with friends and social media.

These changes make it easier than ever to find and enjoy your memories.

Improved Messaging

iMessage gets some welcome upgrades in iOS 18

Schedule messages to send later

React to messages with any emoji or sticker

Apply text formatting (bold, italic, underline) and animated effects

Redesigned Control Center

Control Center is now more flexible and powerful

Create multiple Control Centers for different purposes

Organize controls into groups (favorites, media, home, etc.)

Access controls from third-party apps

New Passwords App

Apple introduces a dedicated Passwords app, making it easier to manage and sync your

passwords across devices. This modern take on password management offers enhanced

security and convenience.

You can also use the Passwords app to quickly create a QR code so someone visiting doesn’t

need to type in the password. They just open the camera app to be logged in on your WiFi

automatically.

Tap to Cash

Apple Cash transactions are now even simpler. Just bring two compatible iPhones together to

transfer funds, secured by Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. Both phones need to be running

iOS 18.

Notice I didn’t mention Apple Intelligence which got most of the attention during Apple’s

September event. That’s a story for another day.

While some AI features are still on the horizon, iOS 18 brings a wealth of improvements that

make your iPhone more personal, capable, and secure than ever before. Update your device

and start exploring these exciting new features today