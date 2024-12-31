What the Tech? App of the Year: 'Perplexity'

(ABC 6 News) – In my 2024 smartphone app reviews, one app stood out from the crowd: Perplexity. This

AI-powered tool does everything ChatGPT can do but with greater accuracy, more recent

information, and a wider range of capabilities. It’s so good that it’s even giving Google Search a

run for its money.

Perplexity’s Power

Perplexity excels at various tasks, including writing papers, crafting blog posts, and answering

questions. It’s like having a personal research assistant at your fingertips. For example, I asked

Perplexity how a 45-year-old could gain muscle and lose weight. It provided a well-researched

workout plan complete with citations and links to the source websites.

Perplexity vs. Google and ChatGPT

When I Googled the same question, I got a list of links to articles. ChatGPT, on the other hand,

gave me a detailed workout and nutrition program but without any citations. Perplexity’s ability to

provide sources and links sets it apart. Additionally, Perplexity searches Reddit and X posts,

providing a broader range of information.

Another advantage of Perplexity is its up-to-date information. Unlike ChatGPT 3.5, which only

searches the internet prior to 2021, Perplexity has access to current data. Its suggested

follow-up questions are also more helpful. For instance, when I asked about performing a

specific exercise, Perplexity found instructional YouTube videos.

The Verdict

Perplexity is a game-changer. It’s the AI app that I didn’t know I needed. Whether you’re a

student, a writer, or just someone who needs answers, Perplexity is worth checking out. It’s

available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

I’ll also argue that Perplexity is more powerful and versatile than both Siri and Alexa. It can

perform various tasks, including generating creative content and presentations.

perplexiy.ai