What the Tech? App of the Day: “Portable North Pole”
(ABC 6 News) – Remember the excitement of visiting Santa Claus at the mall? While those days might feel a bit distant, technology offers a modern twist on this cherished tradition. Portable North Pole is an
app and website that allows Santa to send personalized video messages to children, bridging
the gap between the North Pole and your living room.
Personalized Magic for the Digital Age
Setting up the magic is simple. Parents provide details like the child’s name, age, and a photo,
along with a few other tidbits that Santa might mention. The app offers a variety of message
types, including behavior updates, messages of encouragement, bedtime stories, and even live
video calls from Santa’s sleigh. With over 60 options, parents can tailor the experience to their
child’s unique personality and needs.
More Than Just a Ho-Ho-Ho
Portable North Pole goes beyond a simple “Merry Christmas” message. The app allows parents
to choose videos where Santa addresses specific areas where the child could improve, like
keeping their room clean. This gentle guidance adds a touch of realism and helps reinforce
positive behavior.
Free and Premium Options
While some videos are available for free, personalized messages and phone calls require a fee.
The cost varies depending on the chosen options, but the joy and excitement on a child’s face
when they receive a message from Santa himself are priceless.
Spreading Christmas Cheer
Portable North Pole has become a beloved tradition for families around the world. Since its
inception, over 314 million Santa videos have been created, bringing smiles to countless faces.
Whether you’re looking to create a new holiday tradition or simply want to add a little extra
magic to your child’s Christmas, Portable North Pole is the perfect app to make the season
bright.