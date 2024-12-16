What the Tech? App of the Day: "Portable North Pole"

(ABC 6 News) – Remember the excitement of visiting Santa Claus at the mall? While those days might feel a bit distant, technology offers a modern twist on this cherished tradition. Portable North Pole is an

app and website that allows Santa to send personalized video messages to children, bridging

the gap between the North Pole and your living room.

Personalized Magic for the Digital Age

Setting up the magic is simple. Parents provide details like the child’s name, age, and a photo,

along with a few other tidbits that Santa might mention. The app offers a variety of message

types, including behavior updates, messages of encouragement, bedtime stories, and even live

video calls from Santa’s sleigh. With over 60 options, parents can tailor the experience to their

child’s unique personality and needs.

More Than Just a Ho-Ho-Ho

Portable North Pole goes beyond a simple “Merry Christmas” message. The app allows parents

to choose videos where Santa addresses specific areas where the child could improve, like

keeping their room clean. This gentle guidance adds a touch of realism and helps reinforce

positive behavior.

Free and Premium Options

While some videos are available for free, personalized messages and phone calls require a fee.

The cost varies depending on the chosen options, but the joy and excitement on a child’s face

when they receive a message from Santa himself are priceless.

Spreading Christmas Cheer

Portable North Pole has become a beloved tradition for families around the world. Since its

inception, over 314 million Santa videos have been created, bringing smiles to countless faces.

Whether you’re looking to create a new holiday tradition or simply want to add a little extra

magic to your child’s Christmas, Portable North Pole is the perfect app to make the season

bright.

www.portablenorthpole.com