What the Tech? App of the Day: 'NSOPW'

(ABC 6 News) – Halloween is a fun time for kids, but it can also be a stressful time for parents. With all the

excitement of costumes and candy, it’s easy to forget about safety. One concern for many parents is

the possibility of their children encountering registered sex offenders while trick-or-treating.

To help parents keep their kids safe, the Department of Justice has released an app called NSOPW,

which stands for National Sex Offender Public Website. This app allows parents to easily map the

locations of registered sex offenders in their neighborhood or any other area.

The NSOPW app uses your phone’s GPS location to map convicted and registered offenders within

a 3-mile radius. The information comes from state databases, county sheriff’s departments, and

governing bodies on tribal lands. Each offender is pinned on the map at their last reported residence,

and you can tap on the pin to get more information, including their mug shot, description, and

conviction details. In some states, the app may also provide the offender’s work address, vehicle

information, and driver’s license number.

One of the key features of the NSOPW app is the ability to search for a specific address, even if it’s

outside of your current location. This can be helpful if you’re planning to trick-or-treat in a different

neighborhood or if you’re simply curious about a particular area.

The NSOPW app is a free download for both iPhone and Android devices. You can also access the

same information on the National Sex Offender Public Website. By using this app, parents can have

peace of mind knowing that they have the information they need to keep their kids safe this

Halloween.

Disclaimer: It is important to note that laws regarding sex offenders and Halloween vary by state. Be

sure to check your local laws and regulations.

Website: https://www.nsopw.gov/