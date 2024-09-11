What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Break The Web'

(ABC 6 News) – The internet is a vast and overwhelming source of information, making it difficult to discern fact from opinion. With countless news sources offering their own perspectives, it’s challenging to

stay informed without feeling inundated. A new smartphone app, “Break the Web” aims to

simplify this process by curating trending news stories and providing concise summaries.

How Does Break the Web Work?

Break the Web utilizes AI technology to identify trending topics across the internet. It then

condenses these stories into bite-sized summaries, allowing users to quickly grasp the key

points. Additionally, the app often presents multiple viewpoints on a given story, highlighting

conservative and liberal perspectives.

Features and Benefits

Curated Content: Stay informed about the most talked-about news stories without having to scour multiple sources.

Stay informed about the most talked-about news stories without having to scour multiple sources. Concise Summaries: Get the gist of a story quickly and easily.

Get the gist of a story quickly and easily. Multiple Perspectives: Understand different viewpoints on complex issues.

Understand different viewpoints on complex issues. Source Links: Explore the original articles for more in-depth information.

Break the Web is not intended to replace traditional news sources. Instead, it serves as a

supplementary tool for staying informed on current events. It’s particularly useful for those who

want to be prepared for discussions about trending topics.

While Break the Web offers an innovative approach to information consumption, it’s important to

approach it with a critical eye. As with any AI-powered tool, users should be aware of potential

biases and limitations.

Availability

Break the Web is currently available for free in the Apple App Store.