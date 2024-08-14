TV Antennas are Making a Comeback

What the Tech? TV Antennas

(ABC 6 News) – Hold onto your rabbit ears! In this age of streaming services and endless channels, you might think TV antennas are about as relevant as a cassette tape. But guess what? Those trusty

antennas from yesteryear are making a comeback, and they’re not just for your grandparents

anymore.

TV antennas can do what none of the other tools that bring programming into your home can

do. It’s not only the best picture you’ll see on your television, it’s free.

Free TV, Baby! Who needs a monthly subscription when you can snag local channels without spending a dime? Depending on where you live, you could be swimming in a sea of free entertainment, from sitcoms to sports. Just like in the days before cable, anything that is broadcast through the air is free.

When the internet goes down during a storm (or, let’s face it, just because), your antenna will keep you in the loop with local news and weather updates. Many internet providers have experienced outages in recent months. As long as you have electricity to power a television, an antenna will offer local news and weather broadcasts. HD Clarity, No Squinting Required! Today’s antennas are optimized for digital signals, delivering high-definition picture quality that’ll make those old rabbit ears blush. In my test, a television with an antenna from the 80s picked up 17 local TV channels while a new “so-called” HD antenna picked up more than twice that.

Choosing Your Antenna:

Indoor vs. Outdoor: Indoor antennas are like house cats – low maintenance and easy to cuddle up with. Outdoor antennas are more like adventurous dogs, requiring a bit more effort but offering better reception. While an indoor antenna may be able to pick up a signal from a tower 35 miles away, outdoor antennas can “see” towers from more than 60 miles away.

For optimal reception, place your antenna near a window and point it towards the nearest TV towers. If you don’t know where the TV towers are located, the website www.antennasdirect.com has a zip code tool to find them. I’ve also been impressed about their customer service to help you decide which antenna is best for your home. Don’t Be Afraid to Experiment: Reception can be fickle, so try different locations and positions until you find the sweet spot. Your antenna might just surprise you with its hidden talents.

Dodge the Antenna Scammers

Sky-High Claims: If an antenna promises to pick up stations from a gazillion miles away, it’s probably blowing smoke. Blame it on the curvature of the earth, not your gullibility.

Don’t fall for antennas claiming to unlock cable channels like ESPN or CNN. Those are pay-to-play, my friend. Too Good to Be True: If an antenna ad sounds like it was written by a used car salesman, run for the hills. Stick to reputable brands and realistic promises.

TV antennas are a blast from the past that’ll give your entertainment setup a modern-day boost.

They offer free channels, emergency broadcasts, and HD picture quality without breaking the

bank.

And don’t forget to routinely scan for new channels!