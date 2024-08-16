The FTC and Fake Online Reviews

What the Tech? The FTC and Fake Reviews

(ABC 6 News) – Are you sick of trying to figure out which Amazon review is real and which are fake?

In the world of online shopping and selling, customer reviews can often make the difference in

which product to buy and which to ignore.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking decisive action to combat the pervasive issue of

fake reviews on online shopping platforms. This problem, which has plagued retailers like

Amazon and Walmart since the inception of e-commerce, has only grown more challenging with

the rise of AI-generated reviews.

A recent analysis revealed that nearly half of all Amazon reviews are either fake or incentivized,

prompting the FTC to introduce new regulations. These rules aim to penalize businesses that

engage in deceptive practices related to product reviews.

The new FTC rules are comprehensive and target various aspects of fake review generation:

Prohibition of AI-generated reviews: Sellers are now prohibited from using AI technology to fabricate reviews.

Sellers are now prohibited from using AI technology to fabricate reviews. Ban on purchasing fake reviews: Both positive and negative fake reviews are explicitly banned under the new regulations.

Both positive and negative fake reviews are explicitly banned under the new regulations. Disclosure requirements for company-affiliated reviewers: Reviews written by employees or associates of the seller must clearly disclose their connection to the business.

Reviews written by employees or associates of the seller must clearly disclose their connection to the business. Prohibition of incentivized reviews: Sellers cannot offer compensation or other inducements in exchange for positive reviews.

The FTC is prepared to enforce these rules with hefty fines. Businesses found to violate any of

the regulations could face penalties of up to $51,744 per violation. This could have implications

for programs like Amazon’s Vine Voices and Walmart’s Spark Reviewer, which offer free

products in exchange for “honest” reviews. While these programs require reviewers to be

transparent, the FTC’s rules may raise questions about the inherent bias in such incentivized

reviews.

The FTC’s crackdown on fake reviews is a welcome development for consumers who rely on

reviews to make informed purchasing decisions. With 75% of shoppers consulting reviews

before buying, the prevalence of fake reviews has made it increasingly difficult to gauge the true

quality of products.

The new rules, expected to be in place before the holiday shopping season, could significantly

improve the reliability of online reviews. By holding sellers accountable for deceptive practices,

the FTC aims to create a more transparent and trustworthy online shopping environment.