How to Protect Your Amazon Orders Before They’re Delivered

What the Tech? Protect Your Packages

(ABC 6 News) – With Amazon Prime Day(s) upon us, millions of shoppers are eager to snag deals and enjoy fast shipping. However, this also means that porch pirates are on the prowl, ready to snatch

packages from unsuspecting doorsteps. A staggering 36% of Americans report having

experienced package theft – a crime that can happen in mere seconds.

Police tell me that many times these thieves follow behind delivery trucks waiting for a quick

dash-and-grab. Many times, they tell me, it happens before the homeowner can answer the

door.

Fortunately, you can take steps to safeguard your purchases even before they arrive. Here are

some tips to keep in mind:

Choose Your Delivery Options Wisely

Don’t rush through the checkout process. Take a moment to explore the delivery options

available to you:

Pick a Delivery Date: If you’re not typically home during the day, select a delivery date when you know someone will be present to receive the package.

If you’re not typically home during the day, select a delivery date when you know someone will be present to receive the package. Use Amazon Key Delivery: This service allows drivers to securely place packages inside your garage. You’ll need a compatible smart garage door opener and a Ring camera installed in your garage. Note that there may be an additional fee for overnight Key deliveries. You’ll also need a Ring camera placed in the garage and a smart garage door opener that generally costs around $20. These MyQ openers are convenient if you ever lock yourself out of your garage. You can open and close the garage from anywhere you have your phone. These are also good for any time you need to give garage access to someone you trust.

This service allows drivers to securely place packages inside your garage. You’ll need a compatible smart garage door opener and a Ring camera installed in your garage. Note that there may be an additional fee for overnight Key deliveries. You’ll also need a Ring camera placed in the garage and a smart garage door opener that generally costs around $20. These MyQ openers are convenient if you ever lock yourself out of your garage. You can open and close the garage from anywhere you have your phone. These are also good for any time you need to give garage access to someone you trust. Track Your Deliveries: The Amazon app often provides real-time tracking, including the driver’s current location, so you can anticipate your package’s arrival. This largely depends on the company making the delivery.

Consider Alternative Delivery Locations

If you’re concerned about theft, consider having your packages delivered to a more secure

location:

Amazon Locker: These self-service kiosks, located in various businesses, provide a safe and convenient pickup option. You simply scan a QR or barcode when you arrive and the locker with your items will open, allowing you to retrieve them.

These self-service kiosks, located in various businesses, provide a safe and convenient pickup option. You simply scan a QR or barcode when you arrive and the locker with your items will open, allowing you to retrieve them. Workplace or Trusted Neighbor: If allowed, have your packages delivered to your workplace or to a friend or neighbor who can receive them for you.

Walmart, Target, BestBuy, and other retailers have summer sales events this week. They do not

offer these delivery options but since they have brick-and-mortar stores in most areas you can

choose to pick up your packages there.

Invest in Security Measures

Deterrence is key to preventing package theft:

Doorbell Camera with Dual Cameras: A doorbell camera with both street and ground views can capture any suspicious activity and provide evidence if a theft occurs. Eufy, Philips, and Maximus are fine choices. Note that they all do not work with Alexa or Google Home.

A doorbell camera with both street and ground views can capture any suspicious activity and provide evidence if a theft occurs. Eufy, Philips, and Maximus are fine choices. Note that they all do not work with Alexa or Google Home. Security Camera: A visible security camera can discourage potential thieves from targeting your home.

Report Stolen Packages

If, despite your precautions, a package is stolen, report it immediately to both the police and

Amazon. This helps track these crimes and may aid in recovering your items.

Remember: While fast shipping is convenient, it’s important to prioritize the security of your

packages. By taking proactive measures and choosing the right delivery options, you can

outsmart porch pirates and ensure your Amazon orders arrive safely.