Get Your TV Ready for Football Season
(ABC 6 News) – Football season is upon us, and if you’re like most people, you’ll be watching the games on your big-screen TV. But did you know that your TV might not be optimized for the best viewing
experience? With a few simple adjustments, you can significantly enhance your sports viewing.
Choosing the Right Picture Mode
Contrary to what you might think, “Game” or “Sports” mode is not the ideal setting for watching
sports. These modes are designed for video games and can make the picture look overly bright
and artificial. These options also turn on motion smoothing to follow fast movements on the
screen. Motion smoothing will also give a “soap opera effect” that looks blurry when you’re
watching anything else.
Instead, opt for “Movie,” “Filmmaker,” or “Cinema” mode. While the picture may appear darker
initially, you can fine-tune it for optimal viewing. In today’s UHD, OLED, and QLED televisions,
simply turning on “Cinema” mode will be perfect no matter what you’re watching using only the
TV’s default cinema or movie settings.
Adjusting Brightness and Contrast
To achieve the perfect balance of brightness and contrast, start by freezing a dark scene, such
as a night scene in a movie. Adjust the brightness until you can see details in the darkest areas
without washing out the blacks. Then, find an image with lots of white and lower the contrast
until you can see details like folds in clouds. Gradually increase the contrast until you get the
best picture without losing those details.
Fine-Tuning Color Temperature and Tint
Select “warm” or “low” for the most natural and lifelike colors for the color temperature or tone
setting. Adjust the tint to achieve realistic flesh tones. You can adjust the picture so the skin
doesn’t look orange or greenish-yellow.
Avoid turning up the sharpness, as this can often lead to a less natural and overly processed
image.
Additional Tips
- If you’re taking your TV tailgating, you might want to use “Vivid” mode for a brighter picture in outdoor settings. Just remember to switch back to “Movie” or “Cinema” mode when watching indoors.
- Resist the urge to use the “eco” mode, as this can dim the picture and reduce overall image quality. Many televisions come with eco mode turned on by default. Turning this off will make a big difference in the brightness level.
By following these simple tweaks, you can transform your TV into the ultimate sports-viewing
machine. Your friends and family will be impressed with the picture quality, and your home might
just become the go-to spot for watching the big game.