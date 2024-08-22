Get Your TV Ready for Football Season

What the Tech? Get Your TV Ready for Kickoff

(ABC 6 News) – Football season is upon us, and if you’re like most people, you’ll be watching the games on your big-screen TV. But did you know that your TV might not be optimized for the best viewing

experience? With a few simple adjustments, you can significantly enhance your sports viewing.

Choosing the Right Picture Mode

Contrary to what you might think, “Game” or “Sports” mode is not the ideal setting for watching

sports. These modes are designed for video games and can make the picture look overly bright

and artificial. These options also turn on motion smoothing to follow fast movements on the

screen. Motion smoothing will also give a “soap opera effect” that looks blurry when you’re

watching anything else.

Instead, opt for “Movie,” “Filmmaker,” or “Cinema” mode. While the picture may appear darker

initially, you can fine-tune it for optimal viewing. In today’s UHD, OLED, and QLED televisions,

simply turning on “Cinema” mode will be perfect no matter what you’re watching using only the

TV’s default cinema or movie settings.

Adjusting Brightness and Contrast

To achieve the perfect balance of brightness and contrast, start by freezing a dark scene, such

as a night scene in a movie. Adjust the brightness until you can see details in the darkest areas

without washing out the blacks. Then, find an image with lots of white and lower the contrast

until you can see details like folds in clouds. Gradually increase the contrast until you get the

best picture without losing those details.

Fine-Tuning Color Temperature and Tint

Select “warm” or “low” for the most natural and lifelike colors for the color temperature or tone

setting. Adjust the tint to achieve realistic flesh tones. You can adjust the picture so the skin

doesn’t look orange or greenish-yellow.

Avoid turning up the sharpness, as this can often lead to a less natural and overly processed

image.

Additional Tips

If you’re taking your TV tailgating, you might want to use “Vivid” mode for a brighter picture in outdoor settings. Just remember to switch back to “Movie” or “Cinema” mode when watching indoors.

Resist the urge to use the “eco” mode, as this can dim the picture and reduce overall image quality. Many televisions come with eco mode turned on by default. Turning this off will make a big difference in the brightness level.

By following these simple tweaks, you can transform your TV into the ultimate sports-viewing

machine. Your friends and family will be impressed with the picture quality, and your home might

just become the go-to spot for watching the big game.