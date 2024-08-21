“Fakespot” App Uses AI to Pinpoint Fake Online Reviews

What the Tech? App of the Day: "Fakespot"

(ABC 6 News) – Shopping online is convenient, sometimes less expensive, and with more options. Since

shoppers aren’t able to actually touch or hold the products we often rely on reviews from other

customers before making a decision on what to buy.

Of course, fake reviews are prevalent to the point you don’t know what to believe.

Fortunately, there’s a solution in “Fakespot”. This handy browser extension acts as your

personal review detective, analyzing reviews on Amazon and other retailers to identify those

that are likely fake.

Fakespot uses sophisticated algorithms to assess the authenticity of reviews. It scrutinizes

various factors, such as language patterns, reviewer behavior, and the overall distribution of

ratings. By doing so, it assigns a grade (A through F) to each product, reflecting the

trustworthiness of its reviews.

Getting started with Fakespot is easy. Simply install the extension on your preferred browser

(Chrome or Firefox) and it works in the background. As you browse products, Fakespot’s report

card will appear, giving you an instant overview of the review landscape.

Benefits of Using Fakespot

Save Time: Fakespot eliminates the need to manually sift through reviews, saving you time and effort.

Fakespot eliminates the need to manually sift through reviews, saving you time and effort. Make Informed Decisions: By identifying fake reviews, Fakespot empowers you to make well-informed purchase decisions based on genuine feedback.

By identifying fake reviews, Fakespot empowers you to make well-informed purchase decisions based on genuine feedback. Avoid Scams: Fakespot helps you steer clear of products with inflated ratings, reducing the risk of falling victim to scams.

In a world where online reviews can be easily manipulated, Fakespot is an invaluable tool for

any savvy shopper. By using this extension, you can shop with confidence, knowing that you’re

basing your decisions on trustworthy information.

There are two Fakespot smartphone apps (Fakespot and Fakespot Light). Fakespot is a

separate browser that you use instead of Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. Fakespot Light requires

you to share a product listing with the app where it analyzes the reviews.

I find it much easier and faster to use Fakespot on a computer.

www.fakespot.com