What the Tech? Protecting Your Taxes

(ABC 6 News) – Tax season is here, and while you’re busy gathering receipts and crunching numbers,

scammers are working overtime to steal your hard-earned money. According to the IRS, tax

fraud and scams cost Americans a staggering $5.5 billion in 2023 alone. Whether you’re filing

your taxes yourself, using tax software, or hiring a professional, the threat of scams is real—and

growing.

One of the most common tax scams involves identity theft. Criminals steal Social Security

numbers and personal information, file fraudulent tax returns, and pocket the refunds. Victims

often don’t realize they’ve been targeted until they try to file their own taxes and discover

someone has already done it in their name. Hundreds of thousands of people fall victim to this

scam every year, but there’s a simple, free way to protect yourself: the IRS Identity Protection

PIN (IP PIN).

What Is an IP PIN?

An IP PIN is a unique, six-digit number assigned to you by the IRS. It acts as an extra layer of

security, ensuring that only you (or your tax preparer) can file your tax return. Without this PIN,

no one—including scammers—can submit a return using your Social Security number.

The best part? Getting an IP PIN is quick, easy, and free. Once you have it, you’ll need to

include it on your tax return each year. The PIN is valid for one tax season, and you’ll receive a

new one annually if you opt for continuous enrollment.

How to Get Your IP PIN

To request an IP PIN, you’ll need to create an online account with the IRS at https://www.irs.gov.

The process is secure and straightforward. Once your account is set up, you can request your

PIN immediately. You’ll have the option to print it out, write it down, or simply log in to your

account to retrieve it when needed.

If you work with a tax professional, you’ll need to share your IP PIN with them so they can

include it on your return. It’s a small step that can make a huge difference in protecting your

refund.

Why You Need an IP PIN Now More Than Ever

The need for an IP PIN has never been more urgent. Last year, over 100 million people had

their Social Security numbers exposed in a massive data breach. With so much personal

information floating around in the hands of criminals, taking proactive steps to secure your tax

identity is crucial.

The IRS has flagged millions of tax returns as suspicious in recent years, and the agency

encourages everyone to file their taxes as early as possible to reduce the risk of fraud. But filing

early isn’t enough—adding an IP PIN to your tax-filing process is one of the most effective ways

to keep scammers at bay.

Don’t Wait—Act Now

Tax scams are a billion-dollar business for criminals, but you don’t have to be a victim. By taking

a few minutes to request an IP PIN, you can safeguard your refund and your identity.

Remember, when it comes to protecting your money, a little effort goes a long way. Don’t let

scammers win—take control of your tax security with an IP PIN.