What the Tech? Apps of the Day: Feedly and Feeeed

(ABC 6 News) – Do you spend too much time hopping from one website to another to catch up on news, blogs, or your favorite YouTube channels? If so, it’s time to streamline your online experience with a

feed reader app like Feedly or Feeeed. These apps can replace multiple apps and save you a

ton of time.

Plus, they’re great for when you run across something online that you want to read later when

you have time.

How Feed Readers Work

Feed readers utilize RSS feeds, a technology that’s been around since the early days of the

internet. Websites generate RSS feeds that contain updates, new posts, or videos. By entering

a website’s RSS feed into Feedly or Feeeed, you’ll get all the latest updates directly in the app.

The apps make it easy to follow those feeds without needing to copy the actual RSS feed code

For example, if you’re a fan of “What the Tech,” just copy and paste the website address into

one of these apps. Anytime a new post goes live, you’ll see it in your feed. No need to

constantly check the website itself!

Feedly vs. Feeeed: Which One is Right for You?

Both Feedly and Feeeed offer similar functionality, but there are some key differences.

● Feedly is a great all-around feed reader that works on iOS, Android, and computer

browsers. It’s my go-to app for reading articles. It also has a handy browser extension

that lets you save articles to read later. For example, if I run across a recipe that I want to

try later, I clip it using the browser extension and it gets saved in my Feedly app.

● Feeeed is iOS only, but it specializes in aggregating content from Reddit and YouTube. If

you follow a lot of subreddits or YouTube channels, Feeeed is a must-have. You can also

follow contacts from Bluesky and other apps within the Feeeed app.

Free vs. Premium

Both apps offer free versions that are sufficient for most users. There are also premium

subscriptions that unlock additional features, such as AI-powered content recommendations.

Bonus for News Stations

News stations can leverage these apps to reach a wider audience. By encouraging viewers to

follow your station’s website feed in Feedly or Feeeed, they’ll stay up-to-date on your latest

news and content. It’s a win-win: viewers get the news they care about, and your station gets

more engagement.

Get Started Today

Feedly and Feeeed are powerful tools that can transform how you consume online content. Try

them out and see how much time you can save!