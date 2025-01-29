What the Tech? Apple Intelligence

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – While many of us were sleeping, Apple updated iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers with the latest operating system. Included in those updates is Apple Intelligence.

While some find these features helpful, others are annoyed by them.

New Features

● Siri lights up around the phone when activated and provides notification summaries.

● The camera can remove unwanted background objects from photos.

● The photo library creates music videos of memories.

● Phone calls can be recorded and transcribed.

● Apple Intelligence composes messages and has enhanced note features.

● Safari provides short summaries of web pages and emails.

Drawbacks

These new features use a lot of phone space and can drain battery life. Some users are posting

that their phone battery is less than 50% by lunchtime.

If you aren’t using or don’t plan to use Apple Intelligence but battery life is your top concern, you

can turn off the new features yourself.

How to Turn Off Apple Intelligence

Go to Settings Select “Apple Intelligence and Siri” Toggle it off

This will disable Apple Intelligence features while keeping Siri.

I find Apple Intelligence to be helpful especially with organizing the Photos app and creating

short video clips and memories. But I can understand why some iPhone users are upset that

Apple Intelligence was turned on by default.

While it offers both benefits and drawbacks. If you find the new features helpful, keep them

enabled. If you’re not using them or need better battery life, consider turning them off.