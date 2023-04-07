The Minnesota Twins will host the Houston Astros at Target Field on Friday, April 7 for the Twins’ first-ever Home Opener against the Astros, part of a six-game, seven-day homestand that also features the Chicago White Sox.
The club’s 63rd campaign in Twins Territory will be the first in which Minnesota plays each of the other 29 teams at least once, as MLB debuts a new scheduling format.
Fans are invited to join the Twins for Breakfast on the Plaza (6:00 to 9:00 a.m.) and drive, walk or bike down 7th Street to grab a free ballpark breakfast, possibly win Twins Opening Weekend tickets, receive rally towels (while supplies last) from Bally Sports North, and hear live music from DJ Mad Mardigan, along with cut-ins from News Talk 830 WCCO.
The Twins’ mural celebrating Women in Baseball will be officially unveiled outside Town Ball Tavern prior to gates opening.
An In Memoriam video and moment of silence will pay tribute to those whom we have lost this past offseason. The Twins will reserve a scout seat behind home plate in memory of Mike Radcliff, the club’s beloved Vice President, Player Personnel and member of two scouting halls of fame, who passed away in February after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.
100-year-old World War II veteran, Technical Sergeant Don Halverson, will raise the American flag inside Gate 34 as part of the Salute to America presented by Thomson Reuters. Twins Season Ticket Holders will unfurl a second, giant American flag on the field.
The National Anthem will be sung by one of the stars of the national tour of the Tony-Award winning Broadway musical Hamilton at the Orpheum Theatre, presented by Hennepin Theatre Trust.
A flyover will feature two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing, based out of Duluth.
twins baseball season is back at Target Field and their locally-inspired menu partnership with delawarenorth did not disappoint, HOME RUN if you ask me. ⚾️ 🍜🍺🍗🍿🌭
Plus, I got to check out a couple of the vendors at Creator’s Corner presented by usbank which features stands selling local goods by BIPOC and women owned businesses — must.beruff, nativerootstradingpost and sjcbodylove
SAVE THIS POST FOR YOUR NEXT TWINS GAME BECAUSE I GOT THE FOODIE DETAILS:
——— WHAT TO EAT ON THE MAIN CONCOURSE
soulbowlmn
Queen B Lemonade Pouches and Jr. Gong Jerk Chicken Bowl
📍Section 113
unionhmongkitchen by yiavang70
Kramarczuk’s Hmong Sausage & Khao Sen Rice Noodle Bowl (MN MADE)
📍Section 127
jonnypops
Variety of amazing flavors including my for Summer Strawberries & Cream (MN MADE)
📍Section 126
Philly Sandwich
Thinly-sliced chicken or steak sauteed with onions and peppers, served on top of a hoagie roll with cheese sauce.
📍Section 126
Mega Pretzel
Shareable Mega Bavarian SUPERPRETZEL served with cheese sauce and mustard.
📍Sections 122 & 318
“Beer Bat” –
Souvenir baseball bat filled with an ice-cold beer.
📍Available throughout the ballpark
Waffles & More –
Chicken and Waffles, Berries and Waffles, and Belgian Waffle with locally-sourced maple syrup.
📍Section 114
Wine Carafe – Selection of wine, champagne, mimosas and more.
📍Available at Section 114
——— TRULY ON DECK OFFERINGS
Loaded Potatoes
Cochinita Sliders
Banh Mi Sandwich
Mrs. Parker Donut Peach Cobbler (Minnesota Made)
trexcookie (Minnesota Made)
📍Also available at Gate 34, Delta SKY360° Club and UnitedHealthcare Suite Level
———COCKTAILS BY osdistillingco
Hot Honey Crisp——
keepersheartwhisky Rye with sweet-and-sour mix, Monin Hot Honey Syrup, Monin Apple Syrup and topped with soda
Whiskey Sota——
keepersheartwhisky Bourbon with Monin Strawberry Ginger Lemonade and Ginger Ale. Garnished with fresh lemon and lime squeezes
MUSICAPOLIS giveaway
2 tickets to Morris Day and The Time, June 3rd , Treasure Island Resort and Casino, sign up for our newsletter, too!
👉Sign up at www.musicapolis.net
🎵original music by #mistachalee
This contest is sponsored by Musicapolis LLC and is not affiliated with Treasure Island Resort and Casino or Morris Day , Morris Day and The Time or any configuration of the previous. No cash value , must reside in US and be 18 or older, see rules on website.
They just flipped the Washington Senators old W logo.
.
.
.
.
#mntwins #minnesotamemes #spongebobmemes #spongebobbaseball #mlbmemes #tcmemes #tcbear #minnesotatwins #maxkepler #joeygallo #joeryan #mntwinsbaseball #targetfield...
9
1
The temperature at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn., ...
The temperature at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn., today may feel more like winter but the calendar says April so it’s time to play ball! CHS is a proud supporter of the StPaulSaints and this season you’ll see a new campaign at CHS Field to demonstrate how we put the right team of employees in the field to help our customers and owners cover every base in agriculture. The new campaign is also being activated the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Saints are the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins. #stpaulsaints #MNTwins...
Delayed?! Minnesota winter *strikes* again! 🥶⚾ While we (im)patiently wait for the Minnesota Twins Opener, we thought we'd throw it back to some of our favorite Twins memories! From pep fests, to parades, to meet and greets with the men in uniform themselves, we've done it all!
Happy (almost) opening day, Minnesota Twins!
- From your superfans at Country Manor.
This week's #TBT goes back to our twins media event last week where they unveiled the Scoreboard 2.0 project. Looking forward to seeing it tomorrow for their home opener!
.
.
#DakPro #mntwins #twins #mnsports #sportsbusiness #sportsbiz #ThrowbackThursday targetfieldevnt...
The Minnesota Twins home opener is rescheduled to Friday, but we're still playing Twins GameDay Bingo all day today!! Cards are only .50 cents from noon-4pm and 4-10pm! ❤️💙⚾️ #MinnesotaTwins #MNTwins...
Who is attending the twins Home Opener Game tomorrow!? 👋🏼⚾️🧢 Wear your WSI Warm Weather Gear and tag us in your post for a chance to win a $50 giftcard! 🙌🏼 We will be picking 3 lucky winners. Winners will be announced via Instagram Story on Saturday 4/8. We can’t wait to see your WSI Apparel! Let’s go Twins! ⚾️
What a week! We decided to take a road trip with the boys over my spring break. We had a blast visiting our friends in Texas, swimming in hotel pools, playing at parks, visiting the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, a nature center in Oklahoma City, and the Cowtown Museum in Wichita, Kansas.
MN➡️KS➡️TX➡️KS➡️IA➡️MN
#roadtrip #springbreak #vacation #acrosscountry #travelingwithtoddlers #twintoddlers #mntwins #twinbrothers ericm2957...
9
0
It’s home opener for the twins tomorrow and you ...
Let’s hear it now for the team that came to play! Cheer for the Minnesota Twins today, and bring your sports memorabilia to framestoyouinc for conservation framing where we always knock it out of the park with our designs. #BaseBall #frames #MLB #MNTwins #sports #sportsmemorabilia...
5
0
TWINS OPENER! Wussied out do to chilly temps - so ...
TWINS OPENER! Wussied out do to chilly temps - so time to get in for cool weather gear b4 tomorrows 3:10 first pitch.. and 316 is your home for vintage Twins stuff all year! Always a cash discount. See you FRI SAT SUN 11-6 #mntwins #vintagetwinstshirt #minneapolisvintage...
46
8
Today was supposed to be the #MNTwins home opener,...
Today was supposed to be the #MNTwins home opener, but it was postponed to tomorrow in favor of slightly warmer weather. I’m ready for the season with one of both of their new hat designs. Win Twins!...
5
1
Goooooood morning twins fans! The first home game ...
Goooooood morning twins fans! The first home game has arrived! It's go time. But first, remember to stop by Pizza Lucé in Target Field to grab your favorite slice. tc_00 #mntwins #targetfield #pizzaslice #tcbear #gotwins ⚾️ 🍕...
This #ThrowbackThursday we say a happy 71st birthday to one of the very few players from Europe to find themselves enshrined in Cooperstown.
Born in Zeist in The Netherlands, baseball was hardly in Rik Aalbert Blijleven’s blood. With his father and mother, Johannes and Jannigje, he moved to Saskatchewan and then California as a toddler where they became Joe, Jenny and Bert Blyleven.
His interest in baseball came through listening to broadcasts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, particularly the efforts of Sandy Koufax as described by the incomparable Vin Scully.
He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the third round in 1969 and after just 21 minor league starts, he found himself called up to the Majors aged just 19 on June 2, 1970 where he would dominate with one of the finest curveballs the game has ever seen.
His threw his final pitch in 1992 after recording 3,701 career strikeouts, ranked 5th in MLB history. He won 287 games and pitched 4,970 innings, becoming a two-time all star and a two-time World Series champion (Pirates, 1979 and Twins, 1987), with 60 career shutouts.
But the statistics are only half the story with Bert. He was one of baseball's most notorious pranksters during his playing days (see famous “I ❤️to fart” photo) becoming known as the Frying Dutchman for his favourite trick, hot foot, which involved setting fire to his teammates' shoelaces. During his time with the Angels, a note on the fire extinguisher in the team's clubhouse read: "In case of Blyleven: Pull.”
His middle finger was similarly famous and triggered two trades. After being heckled by a group of Minnesota fans in 1976 in the midst of public fallout over the terms of his contract, he gave them a very public middle finger salute which hastened a trade to the Rangers. The second occasion was much more famous as it was captured on a national TV broadcast and he was traded shortly afterwards from the Rangers to the Pirates.
Widely regarded as under-appreciated during his playing career, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.
This card comes from the Topps 1975 series. #topps #1975 #twins #mntwins #baseball #baseballcards #vintagebaseballcards...
3
0
Help us wish #MNTwins legend Bert Blyleven a very ...
⚾ Take me out to the ballgame! Tomorrow is the twins home opener, so grab your glove and catch the action at Target Field. ⚾ It’s happening…Downtown!
#MNTwins
#TargetField
#MPLSFOMO
#revisitMPLS
#hennepinhealthcare
#here4good...
Great pitching battle between two former teammates, but with the roof open there was too much Soler power as the Marlins beat the Twins
.
.
.
.
.
#miamimarlins #makeitmiami #mntwins #twins #mlb #baseball #jcruizphotography #homerun #sports #sportsphotography...