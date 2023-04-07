This #ThrowbackThursday we say a happy 71st birthday to one of the very few players from Europe to find themselves enshrined in Cooperstown.



Born in Zeist in The Netherlands, baseball was hardly in Rik Aalbert Blijleven’s blood. With his father and mother, Johannes and Jannigje, he moved to Saskatchewan and then California as a toddler where they became Joe, Jenny and Bert Blyleven.



His interest in baseball came through listening to broadcasts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, particularly the efforts of Sandy Koufax as described by the incomparable Vin Scully.



He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the third round in 1969 and after just 21 minor league starts, he found himself called up to the Majors aged just 19 on June 2, 1970 where he would dominate with one of the finest curveballs the game has ever seen.



His threw his final pitch in 1992 after recording 3,701 career strikeouts, ranked 5th in MLB history. He won 287 games and pitched 4,970 innings, becoming a two-time all star and a two-time World Series champion (Pirates, 1979 and Twins, 1987), with 60 career shutouts.



But the statistics are only half the story with Bert. He was one of baseball's most notorious pranksters during his playing days (see famous “I ❤️to fart” photo) becoming known as the Frying Dutchman for his favourite trick, hot foot, which involved setting fire to his teammates' shoelaces. During his time with the Angels, a note on the fire extinguisher in the team's clubhouse read: "In case of Blyleven: Pull.”



His middle finger was similarly famous and triggered two trades. After being heckled by a group of Minnesota fans in 1976 in the midst of public fallout over the terms of his contract, he gave them a very public middle finger salute which hastened a trade to the Rangers. The second occasion was much more famous as it was captured on a national TV broadcast and he was traded shortly afterwards from the Rangers to the Pirates.



Widely regarded as under-appreciated during his playing career, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

This card comes from the Topps 1975 series. #topps #1975 #twins #mntwins #baseball #baseballcards #vintagebaseballcards ...