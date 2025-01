Question: On this day in 1990, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” debuted on ABC. What comedian hosted the show in its first 8 seasons?

Answers: A) Robin Williams, B) Ellen DeGeneres, C) Howie Mandel, D) Bog Saget

Correct Answer: D) Bob Saget

Congrats to the trivia winner Pauline J. from Albert Lea, Minnesota!