Question: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” debuted on this day in 1965. What song does The Peanuts gang sing at the end?

Answers: A) ‘Silent Night’, B) ‘Joy to the World’, C) ‘Feliz Navidad’, D) ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’

Correct Answer: D) ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’

Congrats to the trivia winner Sue W. from Byron, Minnesota!