Gusty winds Saturday, remaining mild this weekend into the start of next week

There are a couple notable differences in the weather to start the weekend, at least compared to Friday. Winds will be strong out of the south, gusting to around 35 mph, especially Saturday afternoon. Clouds will thicken up briefly Saturday afternoon, and a quick shower can’t be ruled out. However, rain will be very limited in scope and not many of us will see a raindrop.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild through the weekend with highs in the mid-50s Saturday, and around 50 degrees with sunshine Sunday.