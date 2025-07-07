Whalan’s 50th Softball Tournament Brings Everyone Together

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Whalan Minnesota has a population of 67, that’s smaller than the Minnesota Vikings current roster. Yet, the small town charm is the perfect recipe for a fantastic softball tournament.

“”It’s pretty surreal just to be able to keep the tradition going.. and people trying to plan fourth of July around this tournament has been neat to see.”

That’s how Gina Lange one of the tournament organizers, tried to explain the feeling of year number 50 of softball in Whalan.

When in first began, the competition was put on by the local church and featured Men’s fastpitch softball. After numbers started to become an issue, they made the change to youth softball.

Travis Lange, Gina’s husband used to take part as a player. Making the switch to youth softball was a tough decision given the success the tournament had seen until then, but keeping the tournament in Whalan was more important.

” We can run tournaments anywhere, but keeping the tournament alive and keeping the ball field vibrant was really critical,” and now its become a family tradition.

Travis and Gina Lange have been apart of the Whalan Softball Tournament for quite some time, Travis saying, “its very special, my wife Gina grew up here, and her family has been apart of the tournament as long she can remember. I’ve been a part of it ever since i met her.”

Now thier children are looking to carry on the legacy. Their oldest daughter stayed in town for the tournament instead of joining her club softball team, so she has still made it to every tournament in her lifetime. The rest of the Lange’s have missed just one, when they had twins born on July 2nd a few years ago. Outside of that instance every family member has made it to every tournament.

The Lange’s are not the only family with a strong tie to the tournament. If you stop by for any drinks or snacks at the ball field. You will run into Douglas Hungerholt, who used to run the beer garden with his wife Maggie at the Whalan field.

“We used to have the beer garden, with no cover it would rain you’d get wet, so they built the stand made the sign and we put it up every year. Margaret always looked forward to this, she always wanted to open a pub called Maggie’s pub”

While his wife has past, other organizers of the tournament built “Maggie’s Pub”. A stand for Douglas to run. Now they both get to have great conversations with everyone who stops by Whalan.

The tournament has of course seen growth on the field as well throughout its 50 years. With no cell service, word still spreads fast of the wonderful venue in Whalan. Even north of the border, a 12u team from Canada made the trip for the half century mark. Lange says they are already trying to book rooms in the area for next year.

As the tournament continues to make waves in both the teams it hosts and the community it touches, all proceeds from the tournament go right back into the gift that keeps on giving. The field. A new snack shack and electronic scoreboard made their debut this year. Now as the years start to catch up to the town population, the memories made will live on forever.