(ABC 6 News) – With the NFL season just months away, the Minnesota Vikings have announced a new alternate uniform.

The “Winter Warrior” uniform features a white jersey and helmet, with the jersey number flashing the purple color the team is known for.

The coldest uniforms in the game 🥶🥶https://t.co/xTb9VznKug pic.twitter.com/WjdDDNOwPB — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 6, 2024 Credit: Minnesota Vikings/X, formerly known as Twitter