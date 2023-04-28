Vikings select wide receiver Jordan Addison out of USC with No. 24 pick

(ABC 6 News) — In just his second draft as general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah went offense as the Vikings reworked their wide-receiver room

They selected Jordan Addison out of USC with the 24th overall pick in the first round.

Per ESPN.com here’s Addison’s evaluation:

“Addison is a savvy and elusive route runner who separates from man and finds pockets in zone looks. He catches passes in stride, hits his top speed quickly, and is instinctive after the catch. He runs hard and flashes good contact balance, and while he doesn’t have elite timed speed, he plays faster on tape. Addison also tracks the deep ball well and catches over-the-shoulder passes. He’s small and has some problems recovering when defensive backs get their hands on him, and he traps some passes. But Addison doesn’t drop many passes, can pluck the ball out of the air, and makes contested catches. He will be a dangerous slot receiver and return man who can make an immediate impact in the NFL.”