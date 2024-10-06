Vikings Outlast Rodgers in London To Stay Undefeated

(ABC 6 News) — The Vikings brought an undefeated record across the ocean to face an old rival now on a new team for a Sam Darnold bowl against a familiar face, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the site in London for the early morning matchup.

Once again it was the Viking defense making a statement. The first offensive drive ending with a field goal before Andrew Van Ginkel would score the games first touchdown with a pick six. Just the sixth career interception to be returned for a touchdown against Rodgers. The defense was not happy with just one opening quarter interception, Cam Bynum would come away with a pass just before the end of the opening frame, making it turnovers on back to back drives for New York.

The offense did not seem to have many problems in the first half either, C.J. Ham punched one in on the goal line to make it 17-0 Vikings as halftime closed in. The defense continued to steal the show, Harrison Smith got a sack to make history. He becomes just the seventh defensive back in NFL history to have more than 30 interceptions and over 20 sacks. Five of the other six on the same list are in the NFL Hall of Fame. Rodgers and the Jets would get a score back just as the half came to a close with Allen Lazard grabbing a jump ball on the Viking defense, but still a ten point deficit at halftime with a 17-7 Minnesota lead.

The third quarter saw a Jets field goal after a few inuries to both sides. Rodgers left the field for a small period of time. Aaron Jones was taken out of the game and would not return for Minnesota, and Sauce Gardner and Brece Hall were both checked for injuries in the third for New York as well.

The final frame saw some life from New York. Sam Darnold throwing an interception to Brandin Echols, the Jets would then drive down the field and finish with a touchdown to Garrett Wilson on the goal line making it a 20-17 Vikings lead. Minnesota would try to respond, no touchdown, so they take a 41 yard Will Reichard field goal. The Aaron Rodgers 2 minute drill is unsuccessful with a 3rd interception to seal another win for Minnesota Moving them to 5-0.