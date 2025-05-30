Twins outfielder Byron Buxton reinstated

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Twins announced on Friday that outfielder Byron Buxton has been reinstated from the 7-day Concussion Injured List.

Buxton sustained the injury on May 15 in Baltimore after colliding with shortstop Carlos Correa in shallow centerfield, causing him to miss the last 11 games.

So far this season, Buxton has hit .261 (41-for-157) with 5 doubles, 3 triples, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 11 walks, 8 stolen bases, 33 runs scored, and an .834 OPS in 41 games.

The Twins have options outfielder Carson McCusker to Triple-A St. Paul to make room for Buxton on the 26-man roster. McCusker appeared in five games for the Twins, going 1-for-6, including his first career hit on Wednesday in Tampa Bay.