Track and Field Athletes Punch State Tickets in Northwood
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the District 1A Track meet in Northwood. The Saint Ansgar Saints would finish first on the Girls side with Lake Mills coming in second. Team results on the Boys side, West Hancock would finish ahead of Saint Ansgar in the final race to win the meet 120.83 to 120 on team points.
Event Winners by Team and Event
St. Ansgar
- Girls Sprint Medley Relay
- Boys Sprint Medley Relay
- Girls 4x800m Relay
- Girls 4x400m Relay
- Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay
- Dylan Brumm – Boys 100m, 200m
- Daniel Sutcliff – Boys 400m
- Jacey Johnston – Girls 200m
- Colton Wynia – Boys High Jump
- Lindsay Kruse – Girls Discus, Girls Shot Put
- Braden Halvorson – Boys Discus, Boys Shot Put
Riceville
- Claire Zweibohmer – Girls 3000m
- Shayla Greeley – Girls 400m
Lake Mills
- Girls 4x100m Relay
- Girls 4x200m Relay
- Hayden Thompson – Boys 3200m
- Knute Rogne – Boys 1600m
- Avery Eastvold – Girls High Jump, Girls Long Jump
West Hancock
- Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay
- Boys 4x100m Relay
- Jacoby Subject – Boys 110 Hurdles
- Preston Gayken – Boys 800
- Giovanni Garcia – Boys Long Jump
Northwood-Kensett
- Macy Thorson – Girls 100 Hurdles