Timberwolves Dominate in Game 3,143-101

After two rough losses on the road in Oklahoma City, the Timberwolves desperately needed a win at home in game three,

Before the game Chris Finch said the team knows what went wrong in the first two games and just need to settle in and plays thier brand of basketball to grab a win.

The message seemed to resonate to start the game. Solid defense allowed them to gain a slight edge out of the gates. With an Anthony Edwards steal and dunk getting Target Center rocking. He had 16 in the opening quarter outscoring the Thunder by himself in the opening frame.

Terrance Shannon Jr. provided the spark off the bench to start the second quarter with back -to-back buckets. A strong roar from the crowd after an 8 point second quarter out of the rookie. The Timberwolves rout continued through the second, leading by 35 at one point. The would enter the locker room with a 72-41 advantage.

Despite the large lead, it was the Thunder who came out of the second half swinging. A 10-2 run to start the third, after a quick timeout, Edwards took over. Minnesota continued to knock down threes, entering the final quarter over the century mark with a 107-70 lead.

A large roar for Julius Randle after he was subbed off in the 4th quarter after a 24 point performance. The bench unit would finish out the game

A complete flip from games one and two, with Edwards scoring 30 and Randle adding his fair share. No problems shooting for Minnesota and also cutting down on turnovers gives them a dominant win in game three. Game four will be Monday night again in Target Center where the Timberwolves hope to repeat their success.