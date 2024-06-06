Tigers Baseball Split with Raiders in Section Final

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from Game One of the Section 1AAA baseball final between Northfield and Stewartville.

The Tigers forced a second game after a 6-0 win, but Northfield would be crowned section champions after winning the second game 3-2.