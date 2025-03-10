The Pride Of Clear Lake, Boys Basketball Heading to State

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — The Clear Lake Lions boys basketball team is no stranger to winning.

They have been in the last six Sub-State championship games, falling just one game short of the state tournament three straight times.

“losing is not fun especially in this game we wanted it bad our coach wanted it bad for us so we just put in the work and came out to play,” said senior Titan Schmitt.

Last week they got over the hump once again. Breezing past Solon 58-29, and getting another state qualifying banner, their first since 202.

Titan added, “For us Seniors being our first year going after losing the past years in the substate final you know its really special to us.”

This group of seniors have only have nine losses to their varsity career the past four years, and three of them have ended their season just short of the state tournament.

“We have been fortunate enough to be there 3 times and you know each time is special,” says head coach Jeremey Ainley, “It was surreal you know to be in there that scrum with those guys and celebrate with them, see the emotion on their faces and see the happiness of a lot of hard work that’s paid off.”

The team are not the only ones excited for another trip to state. The fans at the Lions den have been through thick and thin, right alongside their team.

Senior Thomas Meyer is grateful for a home court advantage saying, “It felt great you know those fans deserve it just as much as we do, they have been loud and crazy all year long and i mean it really makes a difference.”

That home court was the perfect spot for coach Ainley to get it done

“To do it in your home town in front of your fans is special at the end of the day we wear clear lake on across our chest, we are proud of where we are at and proud of where we are from,” he said.



A full pride of lions, and fans will head to Des Moines on Monday, looking to get one more banner. One that reads champion.