Stewartville Girls Basketball Returning to State Tournament
(ABC 6 News) — High school girls basketball highlights from the Section 1AAA Championship between Byron and Stewartville.
The Stewartville Tigers are now state tournament bound for the third straight year, after their overtime victory over the Byron Bears.