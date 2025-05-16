Stewartville community looking for solutions after loss of gymnastics program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — No cheers or music, only silence.

Stewartville’s 40-year-old gymnastics program is no longer an activity following the school board’s decision to cut the program due to budget cuts on April 14.

The choice did not appear to be made lightly, as noted during the April 14 meeting, where it was pointed out that “every recommendation and decision that’s made has an impact and we realize it’s fully on staff, students, families and community members.”

However, the Tigers gymnastics community has expressed doubt. Carleen Rager, a gymnast on last season’s team, felt that it came with little time to prepare, “I know our school said it cost $20,000 to run our program… I can see where they’re coming from. But as well, it’s just like if you gave us a warning, we could definitely do some stuff to change this.”

Head coach Yolanda Carman agreed, pointing out that she has had students on her team who could only do gymnastics through the program.

“They would have to go to a gym, a club and not every parent can afford that nowadays. I know I was one of them,” Carman emphasized.

The impact also extends beyond Stewartville, two Chatfield students were a manager and a gymnast for the team last season, both of whom Rager is close with.

“When she first came to join the team, she was so shy,” Rager said of the gymnast, whose name is Ruby. “This sport has just really helped her get out of her comfort zone and helped her not be so quiet.”

All affected are now left to pursue solutions. It’s not an overnight fix, but the Tigers gymnastics community is committed to clearing this ordeal and sticking the landing.

In both Rager and Carman’s opinions, a co-op with a different program would be one of the better options going forward.

“Co-op is the best thing we can hope for right now and try to push for,” Rager said. “Even if we’re sharing a space with another school. I think a bunch of girls would still just be happy that they can do the sport.”

“South and east of us, plenty of schools: Spring Valley (Kingsland), Grand Meadow, LeRoy,” Carman listed. “There’s plenty of them that probably have a few girls that would love it.”

Rager also added that the Stewartville School Board announced during the April 28 meeting that the board would announce what it would do with $16,000 worth of fundraiser money. The community was expected to know within a week, but as of this story’s publication, that has yet to happen.

ABC 6 Sports reached out to Stewartville Superintendent Belinda Selfors for comment, but did not hear back.

