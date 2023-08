(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, August 5th, Joe Mauer became the 38th member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

Mauer played 15 seasons for the team and is a six-time all-star, five-time Silver Slugger, three-time Gold Glove winner, three-time batting champion (the only catcher in history to win that many times), and was the 2009 American League MVP.