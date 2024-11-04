State Football Pairings Released
(ABC 6 News) — First round pairings for the football state tournament have been released.
Section 1 9-player champions LO/LP will play Renville County West
Section AA champions Chatfield and Triton will see each other in the first round.
Section 1AAA champions Stewartville will play Holy Family Catholic
Section 1AAAA champions Byron will play Marshall.