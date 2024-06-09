State Baseball Brackets Released
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — The Brackets for the State Baseball Tournament have been released.
Lyle-Pacelli is the number three seed in Class A and will open their tournament against Sacred Heart. Zumbrota-Mazeppa was given the number 4 seed in Class AA and will start against Foley.