St. Louis City ties an MLS record with 16 wins by an expansion club in its inaugural season

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — João Klauss scored in the 64th minute, Njabulo Blom added another nine minutes later for his first MLS goal and St. Louis City beat Minnesota 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a four-game winless stretch.

St. Louis City (16-10-5) tied LAFC’s 2018 record of 16 wins by an expansion club in their inaugural season.

Minnesota (9-11-10) had won its last three matches against expansion sides, including a 1-0 victory over St. Louis on April 1. The Loons have only allowed three goals in their six meetings with expansion teams since 2020.

The Loons have lost consecutive regular-season home matches for the first time since losing to Real Salt Lake and Austin in April-May 2021.

Roman Bürki notched four saves for St. Louis City. Dayne St. Clair also stopped four shots for Minnesota United.

St. Louis City will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Minnesota United will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.