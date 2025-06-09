St. Charles Earn 4 Nods on Mr. and Ms. Track and Field Lists

By KAALTV

St. Charles Earn 4 Nods on Mr. and Ms. Track and Field Lists

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The shortlist for Mr. and Ms. Track and field Minnesota was released with a number of local athletes making the cut.

The Saint Charles Saints accounting for four boys in the running.

Girls

  • Olivia Weber- Triton
  • Sophia Comfere- Century

Boys

  • Craig Knutson- Triton
  • Tyler Gunnarson- St. Charles
  • Chris Hilton- St. Charles
  • Charles Davidson- St. Charles
  • Eddie Burlingame- St. Charles
  • Greg Kennedy- LFCMC
  • Weston Collins- LFCMC
  • Josh Kyei-Baffour- Century