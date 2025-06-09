St. Charles Earn 4 Nods on Mr. and Ms. Track and Field Lists
(ABC 6 News) — The shortlist for Mr. and Ms. Track and field Minnesota was released with a number of local athletes making the cut.
The Saint Charles Saints accounting for four boys in the running.
Girls
- Olivia Weber- Triton
- Sophia Comfere- Century
Boys
- Craig Knutson- Triton
- Tyler Gunnarson- St. Charles
- Chris Hilton- St. Charles
- Charles Davidson- St. Charles
- Eddie Burlingame- St. Charles
- Greg Kennedy- LFCMC
- Weston Collins- LFCMC
- Josh Kyei-Baffour- Century