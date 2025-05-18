St. Charles and Stewartville Boys Crowned True Team Champions

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Final results of the True Team State Championships. St. Charles becomes back-to-back champions in Class A. Stewartville boys would be crowned AA True Team State Champions.

As for the girls, GMLOKS would earn second place for Class A, Pine Island and Byron would also finish top ten in Class AA.