Section 1A Track & Field Recap
(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the Section 1A Track and Field meet in Dodge Center. Event winners along with those who posted a “State Qualifying Mark” will advance to the State Meet starting June 10th.
State qualifying athletes by team:
Blooming Prairie
- Owen Krueger- Discus, Shot Put
Caledonia
- Fischer Wait- 400m
Dover-Eyota
- Brooks Anderson- High Jump
GMLOKS
- Chantle Reiland- 100m, 200m
- Zach Reiland- 300 Hurdles
- Tate Goergen- 800m
- Lauren Queeensland- High Jump
- Naveah Shaw- High Jump
- Girls 4x200m Relay
- Boys 4x400m Relay
LFCMC
- Greg Kennedy- 200, Long Jump
- Brody Niemeyer- Shot Put
- Autumn Rakosnik- 3200m
- Boys 4x100m Relay
- Girls 4x400m Relay
- Girls 4x800m Relay
Lewiston-Altura
- Boys 4x400m Relay
- Boys 4x800m Relay
Lyle-Pacelli
- Clare Bisanti- 800m
Pine Island
- Seth Konik- 800m
- Andrew Edwards- Discus, Shot Put
- Drew Sailer- High Jump
- Ben Edwards- Pole Vault
- Blake Schiltz- Discus
- Elena Hartung- 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles
- Jade Severson- High Jump
- Boys 4x200m Relay
- Boys 4x400m Relay
- Boys 4x800m Relay
- Girls 4x200m Relay
Rochester Lourdes
- Ana Piekert- 800m
- Girls 4x800m Relay
Rushford-Peterson
- Aubryana Boldt- 100 Hurdles, Long Jump, Triple Jump
- Chase Drazowski- Shot Put
- Boys 4x800m
St. Charles
- Christopher Hilton- 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, 200, Triple Jump
- Charles Davidson- High Jump
- Saevian Hong- Long Jump
- Madilynn Bjerke- 200m
- Samantha Perez- Long Jump
- Boys 4x100m Relay
- Boys 4x200m Relay
- Boys 4x400m Relay
- Boys 4x800m Relay
- Girls 4x100m Relay
Triton
- Pierce Petershon- High Jump, 200m, 400m
- Brady Staub- Discus
- Craig Knutson- Discus
- Averee Henslin- 200m
Zumbrota- Mazeppa
- Indy Judd- 400m
- Mikayla Scharpen- Triple Jump