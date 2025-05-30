Section 1A Track & Field Recap

By KAALTV

Section 1A Track and Field

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the Section 1A Track and Field meet in Dodge Center. Event winners along with those who posted a “State Qualifying Mark” will advance to the State Meet starting June 10th.

State qualifying athletes by team:

Blooming Prairie

  • Owen Krueger- Discus, Shot Put

Caledonia

  • Fischer Wait- 400m

Dover-Eyota

  • Brooks Anderson- High Jump

GMLOKS

  • Chantle Reiland- 100m, 200m
  • Zach Reiland- 300 Hurdles
  • Tate Goergen- 800m
  • Lauren Queeensland- High Jump
  • Naveah Shaw- High Jump
  • Girls 4x200m Relay
  • Boys 4x400m Relay

LFCMC

  • Greg Kennedy- 200, Long Jump
  • Brody Niemeyer- Shot Put
  • Autumn Rakosnik- 3200m
  • Boys 4x100m Relay
  • Girls 4x400m Relay
  • Girls 4x800m Relay

Lewiston-Altura

  • Boys 4x400m Relay
  • Boys 4x800m Relay

Lyle-Pacelli

  • Clare Bisanti- 800m

Pine Island

  • Seth Konik- 800m
  • Andrew Edwards- Discus, Shot Put
  • Drew Sailer- High Jump
  • Ben Edwards- Pole Vault
  • Blake Schiltz- Discus
  • Elena Hartung- 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles
  • Jade Severson- High Jump
  • Boys 4x200m Relay
  • Boys 4x400m Relay
  • Boys 4x800m Relay
  • Girls 4x200m Relay

Rochester Lourdes

  • Ana Piekert- 800m
  • Girls 4x800m Relay

Rushford-Peterson

  • Aubryana Boldt- 100 Hurdles, Long Jump, Triple Jump
  • Chase Drazowski- Shot Put
  • Boys 4x800m

St. Charles

  • Christopher Hilton- 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, 200, Triple Jump
  • Charles Davidson- High Jump
  • Saevian Hong- Long Jump
  • Madilynn Bjerke- 200m
  • Samantha Perez- Long Jump
  • Boys 4x100m Relay
  • Boys 4x200m Relay
  • Boys 4x400m Relay
  • Boys 4x800m Relay
  • Girls 4x100m Relay

Triton

  • Pierce Petershon- High Jump, 200m, 400m
  • Brady Staub- Discus
  • Craig Knutson- Discus
  • Averee Henslin- 200m

Zumbrota- Mazeppa

  • Indy Judd- 400m
  • Mikayla Scharpen- Triple Jump