Saints Snag Win From Spartans in Extras
(ABC 6 News) — High school softball highlights from the matchup between St. Charles and Mayo.
Willow Lange helping with the game winning home run in extra innings 8-2, in favor of St. Charles.
Both team double header with Watertown-Mayer also served as successful fundraiser for special Olympics. With members of the Rochester Raiders adaptive softball team in attendance and a moment to recognize a member of the Watertown-Mayer team who was hospitalized after a UTV accident.