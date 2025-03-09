Rushford-Peterson Set to Meet Goohue For Section Title

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — High school playoff basketball highlights from the Section 1A tournament. Goodhue vs. Blooming Prairie and Rushford-Peterson vs. Southland.

The Trojans and Wildcats will meet for the section title on Thursday, it is Goodhue’s fifth straight season in the 1A championship game.