Rochester’s Alyssa Ustby signs UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Sparks

(ABC 6 News) — Alyssa Ustby is making the switch from the Med City to the City of Angels.

The Rochester native and former Lourdes Eagles star has signed with the Los Angeles Sparks as an undrafted free agent, according to the team Tuesday.

Ustby was eligible to be selected in Monday’s WNBA Draft but did not hear her name called.

Ustby spent her college career at North Carolina, where she helped the team reach the NCAA Tournament in all five of her seasons. She averaged 11.9 points per game, along with 2.7 assists and 8.5 rebounds. Ustby finished her career as a four-time All-ACC selection and the career leader in rebounds for Tar Heels WBB with a whopping 1,251.

The three-time All-State selection for Lourdes also played for the U.S. national U-23 3×3 team in 2022.

Ustby will have a chance to cement a spot on a roster that has the likes of Cameron Brink, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby.

The Sparks’ draft picks from Monday night include Sarah Ashlee Barker, Sania Feagin and Liatu King.

ABC 6 Sports spoke to Alyssa’s father, Todd, on Monday, expressing confidence in Alyssa’s ability to find a team post-draft.